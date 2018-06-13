SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER)

On May 21, 2018, Akers revealed that it would delay filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and that will continue reviewing the "characterization of certain revenue recognition items . . . now includes certain transactions in previous quarters." Following this news, Akers stock dropped $0.058 per share or over 8% to close at $0.599 per share on May 22, 2018.

On May 29, 2018, Akers announced that "Raymond F. Akers Jr., Ph.D. has resigned as a director of the Company with immediate effect." Following this news, Akers stock dropped $0.198 per share or over 33% to close at $0.391 on May 29, 2018.

Then on June 1, 2018, Akers filed a letter with the SEC from Raymond Akers that said that Dr. Akers "resigned from the Board of Directors due to significant differences regarding the policies and practices of the Board of Directors, accounting and business practices of Management, and new Counsel."

