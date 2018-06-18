NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of ANTA Sports Products Limited ("ANTA" or the "Company) (OTC MKT: ANPDY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/anpdy.
The investigation concerns whether ANTA and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On June 12, 2018, GMT Research ("GMT") issued a report stating that ANTA's operating margins were sufficiently high that GMT suspected the Company of engaging in questionable accounting practices. Since the issuance of GMT's report, ANTA's American depositary receipt price has fallen $9.27, or 6.27%, to close at $138.63 on June 15, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased ANTA shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/anpdy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-anta-sports-products-limited-anpdy-300667432.html
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Share this article