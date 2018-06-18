On June 12, 2018, GMT Research ("GMT") issued a report stating that ANTA's operating margins were sufficiently high that GMT suspected the Company of engaging in questionable accounting practices. Since the issuance of GMT's report, ANTA's American depositary receipt price has fallen $9.27, or 6.27%, to close at $138.63 on June 15, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased ANTA shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/anpdy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-anta-sports-products-limited-anpdy-300667432.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC