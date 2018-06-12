SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

The investigation concerns whether Banco Macro and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws and whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted material information.

On December 7, 2017, Bloomberg revealed that Banco Macro Chairman Jorge Horacio Brito was the subject of a corruption scandal involving former Argentine Vice President Amado Boudou. The article stated that Boudou was charged with "illicit enrichment for allegedly using shell companies and secret middlemen to gain control of a company given contracts to print the national currency," and identified Banco Macro's Chairman Brito as a middleman.

