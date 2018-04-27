SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

NEW YORK, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Flex Ltd. ("Flex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLEX). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/flex.
The investigation concerns whether Flex and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On April 26, 2018, post-market, Flex announced that "the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that the Company improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. The independent outside counsel also notified the San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the allegations and that it will report the findings of the independent investigation upon its conclusion." On this news, Flex's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 27, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Flex shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/flex. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-flex-ltd-flex-300638301.html
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Share this article