SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Flex Pharma, Inc. (FLKS)

On June 13, 2018, Flex announced that it plans to halt ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials for FLX-787, the Company's treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, citing oral tolerability concerns observed in both studies. Flex further announced that the Company will restructure its organization to reduce costs, including reducing its workforce by approximately 60%, and that Flex's Board is exploring "strategic alternatives, including the potential sale or merger of the company." On this news, Flex's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 13, 2018.

