SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. ("Floor & Decor" or the "Company") (NYSE: FND).

The investigation concerns whether Floor & Decor and certain of its officers and/or directors have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 2, 2018, Floor & Decor revealed its 2018 second quarter financial results. The company reported a lower than expected revenue and thus lowered its full year guidance for revenue, comparable-store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share. Following this news, Floor & Decor stock dropped 17% to close at $39.53 per share on August 2, 2018.

