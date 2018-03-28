SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation (GERN)

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Geron Corporation ("Geron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GERN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gern.
The investigation concerns whether Geron and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal Securities Laws.
On March 27, 2017, Adam Feuerstein, writing for STAT, published a report stating that the Company's recent stock performance was due to "flimsy" claims with respect to the efficacy of imetelstat, Geron's experimental myelofibrosis treatment. Feuerstein asserted that the available data for imetelstat undercuts Geron's representations as to the drug's efficacy. On this news, Geron's share price fell $0.83, or 13.88%, to close at $5.15 on March 27, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Geron shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gern. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
