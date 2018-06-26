SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Gogo Inc. (GOGO)

The investigation concerns whether Gogo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws and specifically whether Gogo's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information in its 2018 and 2019 financial guidance.

On May 4, 2018, Gogo revealed its quarterly earnings results and said that it would not meet its earlier EBITDA profit guidance of $75M-$100M. Gogo then withdrew "its previously provided 2018 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, airborne Cash CAPEX, and airborne equipment inventory purchases related to airline-directed installations, as well as Free Cash Flow guidance." Following this news, Gogo stock dropped 13% to close at $8.33 per share on May 4, 2018.

Then on May 8, 2018, Moody's lowered Gogo's credit ratings. Following this news, Gogo stock dropped roughly 36% to close at $5.06 per share on May 8, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Gogo shares, you can assist this investigation

