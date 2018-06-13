SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Guess?, Inc. (GES)

On February 1, 2018, Guess disclosed that a website had approached the Company in 2017, "seeking to post separate allegations that Paul Marciano, the Company's Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, had acted inappropriately toward two women." On this news, Guess's share price fell $3.26, or 17.75%, to close at $15.11 on February 1, 2018. On February 7, 2018, TIME magazine published an interview with model Kate Upton, in which Upton stated that Marciano "assaulted and began harassing her during her first professional modeling campaign when she was 18." Upton's interview provided detailed descriptions of Marciano's alleged conduct, corroborated by at least one witness. On this news, Guess's share price fell $1.20, or 7.22%, to close at $15.61 on February 8, 2018. On June 12, 2018, post-market, Guess issued a press release announcing Marciano's resignation as Executive Chairman. Guess disclosed that an investigation conducted by a special committee of the Company's Board found that "Mr. Marciano exercised poor judgment in his communications with models and photographers and in placing himself in situations in which plausible allegations of improper conduct could, and did, arise." Following this news, Guess's share price fell during intraday trading on June 13, 2018.

