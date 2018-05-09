SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

On May 7, 2018, InnerWorkings revealed that it was "postponing the release of its first quarter 2018 financial results and conference call due to errors in its historical financial statements identified during the course of its first quarter financial reporting close process." The Company also said that it "will be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and all interim periods within those years." Following this news, InnerWorkings stock dropped after-market on May 7, 2018 and drop to fall on May 8, 2018.

