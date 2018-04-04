SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of IZEA Inc. (IZEA)

On April 2, 2018, IZEA revealed that it would delay its fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings release and a conference call. IZEA's Audit Committee identified an error in accounting for revenue and cost of sales related to the self-service Content Workflow portion of its revenue. According to the company, the amount it previously reported as gross profit on Content Workflow should be reported as revenue. Following this news, IZEA stock dropped $0.66 per share or over 18% to close at $3.00 per share on April 2, 2018.

IZEA also announced in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC, that its previously issued financial statements included in its annual reports for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016, and quarterly reports for each quarter for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2016 and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2017 should no longer be relied upon. Following this news, IZEA stock dropped sharply during intraday trading on April 3, 2018.

