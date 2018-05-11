SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)

NEW YORK, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. ("Kulicke and Soffa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLIC). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/klic.
The investigation concerns whether Kulicke and Soffa and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On May 10, 2018, Kulicke and Soffa announced that it would delay filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company said that it had "learned of certain unauthorized transactions by a senior finance employee of the Company" and has commenced an investigation. Kulicke and Soffa also revealed that "certain warranty accruals in prior periods had been accounted for incorrectly and [were] therefore misstated." Following this news, Kulicke and Soffa stock has dropped sharply during intraday trading on May 11, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Kulicke and Soffa shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/klic. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-inc-klic-300647079.html
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Share this article