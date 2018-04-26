SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of LendingClub Corporation (LC)

On April 25, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") revealed that it charged the Company with "falsely promising consumers they would receive a loan with 'no hidden fees,' when, in actuality, the company deducted hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans." The FTC's complaint alleges that LendingClub violated the FTC Act and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Following this news, LendingClub stock dropped $0.49 per share or roughly 15% to close at $2.77 per share on April 25, 2018.

