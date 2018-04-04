SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Longfin Corp. (LFIN)

On April 2, 2018, Longfin revealed that on March 5, 2018, the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") notified the company that it is investigating trading in its shares and requested documents relating to its initial public offering and acquisition of Ziddu.com. Following this news, Longfin stock dropped sharply during intraday trading on April 3, 2018.

