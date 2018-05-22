SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP)

On March 19, 2018, Micro Focus announced that: (1) its Chief Executive Officer had resigned, effective immediately; (2) "the rate of year-on-year revenue decline has been greater than anticipated" since its January 8, 2018 interim results; and (3) accordingly, the company was "issuing revised constant currency revenue guidance for the twelve months ending 31 October 2018 of minus 6% to minus 9% compared to the pro forma 12 months ending 31 October 2017. This updates revenue guidance of minus 2% to minus 4% provided at the interim results on 8 January 2018." Following this news, Micro Focus's share price fell $12.20, or 46.55%, to close at $14.01 on March 19, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Micro Focus shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mfgp.

