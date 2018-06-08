SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG)

On June 7, 2018, MiMedx revealed that: (1) its previous financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 and along with its interim financial statements released in March, June, and September 2017 need to be restated; (2) all communications and financial information related to the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2018 should no longer be relied upon; and (3) guidance for the 2018 fiscal year was withdrawn. MiMedx also said that its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller left those roles on June 6, 2018, and that its Chief Accounting Officer position remained unfilled.

