SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NETS)

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited ("Netshoes" or the "Company") (NYSE : NETS ). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nets.

The investigation concerns whether Netshoes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made in connection with its April 12, 2017 initial public offering contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted material information. Netshoes stock is down over 87% from its IPO price of $18.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Netshoes shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/nets. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:



Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz



212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com

