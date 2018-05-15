On May 11, 2018, Ormat disclosed that the Company would delay the filing of its Quarterly Report for the period ended March 31, 2018, stating that "management has identified an error in the Company's financial statement presentation of deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities that affects the Company's balance sheets in previous reporting periods." Ormat further disclosed that "the Company is evaluating the impact of this error on its consolidated financial statements and the extent to which the Company's annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements filed in previous periods require revision or amendment." On this news, Ormat's share price fell $3.42, or 6.09%, to close at $52.77 on May 14, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Ormat shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ora. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-ormat-technologies-inc-ora-300648770.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

