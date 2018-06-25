SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of PolarityTE, Inc. (COOL)

On June 25, 2018, Citron Research released a report calling PolarityTE a "fraud," and accused the Company of failing to disclose that its key technology has been rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, just days before the Company's offering. Following this news, PolarityTE's stock dropped during intraday trading on June 25, 2018.

