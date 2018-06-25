SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of PolarityTE, Inc. (COOL)

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COOL). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cool.
The investigation concerns whether PolarityTE and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On June 25, 2018, Citron Research released a report calling PolarityTE a "fraud," and accused the Company of failing to disclose that its key technology has been rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, just days before the Company's offering. Following this news, PolarityTE's stock dropped during intraday trading on June 25, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased PolarityTE shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cool. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
