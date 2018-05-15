SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

On May 10, 2018, post-market, PPG disclosed that the Company's Audit Committee had found evidence that improper accounting entries were made by certain employees at the direction of its former vice president and controller. PPG's former vice president was placed on administrative leave on April 25, 2018 and terminated effective May 10, 2018, while two employees who acted under the former vice president's direction have been reassigned to different roles. Concurrently, PPG advised investors that its financial statements for the year 2017 should not be relied upon and that the Company will be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. On this news, PPG's share price has fallen sharply post-market on May 10, 2018.

