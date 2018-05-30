SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Recro Pharma, Inc. ("Recro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REPH). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/reph.
The investigation concerns whether Recro and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On May 24, 2018, Recro revealed that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") had declined to approve Recro's New Drug Application for the non-opioid pain relief treatment IV meloxicam. The FDA stated in its Complete Response Letter that the drug's analgesic effects did not meet its expectations and raised questions related to chemistry, manufacturing and controls data. Following this news, Recro stock has dropped $6.79 per share or 54.67%, and closed at $5.63 on May 24, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Recro shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/reph. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-recro-pharma-inc-reph-300656426.html
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Share this article