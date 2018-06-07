SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of REV Group, Inc. (REVG)

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of REV Group, Inc. ("REV" or the "Company") (NYSE: REVG). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/revg.
The investigation concerns whether REV and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On June 6, 2018, REV announced its second quarter 2018 results, and said "near term commodity price inflation, supply chain constraints and shortfalls in [REV Group's] Commercial Segment" attributed to the Company's below projection results. REV also announced that it had replaced its Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2018. Following this news, REV stock dropped sharply during intraday trading on June 7, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased REV shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/revg. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
