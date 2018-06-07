SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of REV Group, Inc. (REVG)

On June 6, 2018, REV announced its second quarter 2018 results, and said "near term commodity price inflation, supply chain constraints and shortfalls in [REV Group's] Commercial Segment" attributed to the Company's below projection results. REV also announced that it had replaced its Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2018. Following this news, REV stock dropped sharply during intraday trading on June 7, 2018.

