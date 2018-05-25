SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)

On May 22, 2018, Rockwell revealed that Robert Chioini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, had been terminated effective immediately. The next day, May 23, 2018, a letter was published on behalf of Mr. Chioni explaining to shareholders that on May 22, 2018 he called an emergency Board to discuss a shareholder demand letter which alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and other possible violations of securities and other laws by various Rockwell directors, and that those directors whose conduct was the subject of the alleged breaches of fiduciary duties asserted that they voted to fire Mr. Chioini. The letter continued to state that Mr. Chioini "continues to serve as the CEO consistent with the terms of his employment agreement." As of May 24, 2018, Rockwell shares have been halted from trading.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Rockwell shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rmti.

