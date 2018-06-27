On June 26, 2018, Bloomberg reported that "another worker was killed at [Sibanye's] Driefontein operation in South Africa, bringing the total deaths at the company's mines this year to 21." The article continued to say that Sibanye "accounts for nearly half of the 46 people reported killed at South African mines in 2018 and is already the subject of an investigation by the chief inspector of mines." Following this news, Sibanye stock dropped during intraday trading on June 26, 2018.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Sibanye shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbgl. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-sibanye-gold-limited-sbgl-300673066.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

