SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB)

On April 26, 2018, Spectrum issued a press release disclosing that the Company's "second quarter performance was very disappointing" due to "challenges related to our two greenfield manufacturing and distribution projects." On the same day, the Company disclosed that Andreas Rouve was stepping down as Spectrum's Chief Executive Officer and that Spectrum had lowered its fiscal year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $657-$674 million to $600-$617. On this news, Spectrum's share price fell $19.22, or 20.4%, to close at $75.01 on April 26, 2018.

