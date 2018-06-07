The investigation concerns whether Switch and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws and whether its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with its October 2017 initial public offering (the "IPO") contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted material information. To date, Switch stock has dropped over 24% from its IPO price of $17.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Switch shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/swch. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-switch-inc-swch-300661648.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

