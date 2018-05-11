SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Symantec Corporation (SYMC)

On May 10, 2018, after the market closed, Symantec disclosed that its Audit Committee had commenced an investigation "in connection with concerns raised by a former employee" and that the Company had contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to advise the SEC of the investigation. The Company further disclosed that it was "unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2018 in a timely manner." On this news, Symantec's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on May 11, 2018.

