SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA)

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Under Armour, Inc. ("Under Armour" or the "Company") (NYSE: UA, UAA). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uaa.
The investigation concerns whether Under Armour and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 29, 2018, post-market, Under Armour announced that a data breach had affected an estimated 150 million users of MyFitnessPal, the Company's food and nutrition application, compromising user data including usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords. Following this announcement, Under Armour's Class A share price fell $0.25, or 1.53%, to close at $16.10 on April 2, 2018, while Under Armour's Class C share price fell $0.36, or 2.51%, to close at $13.99 on April 2, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Under Armour shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uaa.
