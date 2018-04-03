SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA)

On March 29, 2018, post-market, Under Armour announced that a data breach had affected an estimated 150 million users of MyFitnessPal, the Company's food and nutrition application, compromising user data including usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords. Following this announcement, Under Armour's Class A share price fell $0.25, or 1.53%, to close at $16.10 on April 2, 2018, while Under Armour's Class C share price fell $0.36, or 2.51%, to close at $13.99 on April 2, 2018.

