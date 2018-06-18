SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft (VLKAY, VLKPY)

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: VLKAY, VLKPY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vlkay.
The investigation concerns whether Volkswagen and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
On June 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was taken into custody in Munich as part of the diesel-cheating scandal impacting Audi and parent company Volkswagen. Following this news, Volkswagen stock dropped $1.02, or 2.79%, to $35.72 during intraday trading on June 18, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of Volkswagen, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/vlkay.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
