SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Restoration Robotics, Inc. (HAIR) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - August 21, 2018

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that Defendants negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in and omitted to state material facts required to be stated from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering, and that consequently the Company's stock price was artificially inflated at the time of the IPO trading at $7.00 per share. Since the IPO, Restoration Robotics stock has dropped, to close at just $2.69 per share on June 22, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Restoration Robotics you have until August 21, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

