SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Gridsum Holdings (GSUM); Block & Leviton Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Gridsum and its executives issued false press releases that did not fairly present the financial condition and results of operations of the Company during a class period between April 27, 2017 and April 20, 2018.

If you purchased Gridsum stock between April 27, 2017 and April 20, 2018 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 25, 2018. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617) 398-5600, by email at jake@blockesq.com, or by visiting www.blockesq.com/gridsum

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a Boston-based law firm representing investors nationwide. The firm's lawyers have collectively been prosecuting securities cases on behalf of individual and institutional investors for over 50 years and have recovered billions of dollars on their behalf. Block & Leviton's investigations into corporate wrongdoing were recently covered by the New York Times.

