SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of agilon health

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against agilon health, inc. ("agilon" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGL) and reminds investors of the May 20, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in (a) purchased or otherwise acquired agilon common stock between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). (b) all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired agilon common stock pursuant, or traceable, or both, to materials issued in connection with the Company's secondary public offering (the "SPO Materials") that occurred on or about May 16, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/AGL.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) touting the Company's purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (2) failing to disclose increased medical costs that agilon had incurred prior to and during the Class Period due to higher utilization of healthcare by MA patients; (3) falsely stating that its accounting reserves for higher-than-expected medical costs were adequate; (4) making false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (5) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (6) issuing risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.

The truth about the higher medical costs that agilon had been facing began to emerge on November 2, 2023. On that date, agilon reported lower-than-expected third quarter 2023 results due to increased utilization and medical costs. Defendants also lowered the Company's 2023 full-year revenue outlook and informed investors that agilon had increased its accounting reserve for prior period medical expenses. On this news, agilon's stock price fell $2.23, or 13.2 percent, to close at $14.66 on November 3, 2023.

Then, on January 5, 2024, agilon surprised investors again by lowering its 2023 profit forecasts. agilon also announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Bensley would retire and be replaced later in the year. On this news, agilon's stock fell $3.45, or 28.6 percent, to close at $8.63 on January 5, 2024.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

