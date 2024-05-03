SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Anavex

NEW YORK , May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Anavex Life Sciences Corporation ("Anavex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVXL) and reminds investors of the May 13, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint alleges that on December 2, 2022, AVXL announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b/3 ANAVEX®2-73-AD-004 clinical trial of oral ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD (collectively known as early AD). ANAVEX®2-73 met the primary endpoints ADAS-Cog1 and ADCS-ADL2 and key secondary endpoint CDR-SB3 with statistically significant results. An analyst questioned the Company's claim noting "there are several key factors that point us to believe the data is provocative, but not yet compelling, given the choice of statistical analyses and other trial design/conduct 'complexifiers'." Additionally, a biotech journalist commented on AVXL's findings stating "[w]hat sets Anavex apart from all the other biotechs on my radar screen is its habit of shifting the goalposts on clinical trials…Anavex announced "positive" outcomes from studies of its drug called blarcamesine — except the results were derived from efficacy endpoints that were not part of the original study designs."

On January 2, 2024, the Company announced the Excellence study results. The Company used the "MMRM" method – a statistical method not used in the Avatar study – to analyze the data. The Excellence failed to achieve statistical significance on all but one measure. On this news, Anavex's stock price fell more than 35%, according to the complaint.

