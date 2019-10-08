SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Gardy & Notis, LLP Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN)

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm Gardy & Notis, LLP is investigating potential claims against Qiagen N.V. ("Qiagen" or the "Company") (NYSE: QGEN). This investigation concerns whether Qiagen has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 7, 2019, Qiagen announced third quarter results would come in below previous estimates and also announced that its CEO has resigned. Qiagen announced it estimates third-quarter sales at constant growth exchange rate of 3%, far lower than its previously estimated sales growth of 4% to 5%. Qiagen also announced its long-term CEO, Peer M. Schatz, who served the Company for 27-years, would resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board effective immediately. The Company's Senior Vice President, Thierry Bernard will act as interim CEO while the Company undertakes a search for a new CEO.

On this news, Qiagen's stock price has tumbled over 20% on October 8, 2019.

If you acquired Qiagen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Mark Gardy at 212-905-0509.

Gardy & Notis, LLP specializes in large, complex litigation in the fields of securities, corporate governance, and mergers and acquisitions. The attorneys at Gardy & Notis, LLP have served as a plaintiffs' lead counsel in some of the largest securities fraud class action recoveries.

Contact:

GARDY & NOTIS, LLP

Mark C. Gardy

126 East 56th Street

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: 212-905-0509

E-mail: mgardy@gardylaw.com

Website: www.gardylaw.com

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Gardy & Notis, LLP

Related Links

http://www.gardylaw.com

