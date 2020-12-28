SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - PRGX, STND, NK, EIDX, ARA

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ardian for $7.71 per share. If you are a PRGX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Dollar Mutual Bancorp for $33.00 per share. If you are a Standard AVB shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. Upon completion of the transaction, ImmunityBio shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company and NantKwest shareholders will own approximately 28% of the combined company. If you are an ImmunityBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are an Eidos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. If you are an American Renal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

