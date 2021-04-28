SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - EBSB, FCBP, STAY, NTEC, SNX, MLND

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, First Choice common stockholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each First Choice common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. Upon closing, First Choice shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company. If you are a First Choice shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company. If you are an Intec shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tech Data Corporation. If you are a SYNNEX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, Millendo shareholders are expected to own approximately 18.5% of the combined company while pre-merger Tempest stockholders will own approximately 81.5% of the combined company. If you are a Millendo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

