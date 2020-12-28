SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - RESI, NAV, SNCA, TLRY, CLCT

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $16.25 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. If you are a Seneca shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Aphria Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share. If you are a Tilray shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC for $75.25 per share. If you are a Collectors Universe shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

