SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. In particular, it has been alleged that AMD officials hid from investors a fundamental security flaw in the company's processor chips that made them susceptible to hacking.

