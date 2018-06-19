NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. In particular, it has been alleged that AMD officials hid from investors a fundamental security flaw in the company's processor chips that made them susceptible to hacking.
Click here for more information about our investigation of AMD: https://www.hkh-lawfirm.com/investigations-cases/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd/
Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is a shareholder rights law firm that represents institutional and individual investors. The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in the area of shareholder litigation. The firm has an experienced litigation team which has achieved significant victories on behalf of the firm's clients. You can visit our website at www.hkh-lawfirm.com for more information. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
If you hold shares in AMD and would like to obtain additional information about your legal rights and protect your investment, please visit our website at https://www.hkh-lawfirm.com/investigations-cases/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd/or contact the attorneys below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
|
Contact:
|
Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC
|
Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC
|
Michael J. Hynes, Esq.
|
Beth A. Keller, Esq.
|
101 Lindenwood Drive, Suite 225
|
118 North Bedford Road, Suite 100
|
Malvern, PA 19355
|
Mount Kisco, NY 10549
|
Telephone: (484) 875-3116
|
Telephone: (914) 752-3040
|
Email: mhynes@hkh-lawfirm.com
|
Email: bkeller@hkh-lawfirm.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-hynes-keller--hernandez-llc-announces-investigation-of-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-300668203.html
SOURCE Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC
Share this article