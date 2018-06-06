SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Then, on May 10, 2018, PPG issued a press release entitled "PPG provides update on Form 10-Q filing and internal investigation," disclosing that: 1) PPG's Audit Committee found evidence that improper accounting entries were made by certain employees at the direction of PPG's former Vice President and Controller; 2) PPG's Former Vice President was terminated as of May 10, 2018; 3) PPG would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018; and 4) PPG's financial statements for the 2017 year should not be relied upon.

