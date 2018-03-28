SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors and certain officers of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ("Riot" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIOT) arising from alleged false and misleading statements made by the Company. The statements include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Riot's principle executive offices were located in Florida, not Colorado, and in the same location as a significant shareholder who previously worked with the Company's CEO John O'Rouke; (ii) Riot did not intend on holding its Annual Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. If you hold shares in Riot and would like to obtain additional information about your legal rights and protect your investment, please visit our website or contact the attorneys below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in the area of shareholder litigation.
Contact:
Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC
Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC
Michael J. Hynes, Esq.
Beth A. Keller, Esq.
101 Lindenwood Drive, Suite 225
118 North Bedford Road, Suite 100
Malvern, PA 19355
Mount Kisco, NY 10549
Telephone: (484) 875-3116
Telephone: (914) 752-3040
Email: mhynes@hkh-lawfirm.com
Email: bkeller@hkh-lawfirm.com
