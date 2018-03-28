SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

News provided by

Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC

06:33 ET

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors and certain officers of Riot Blockchain, Inc. ("Riot" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RIOT) arising from alleged false and misleading statements made by the Company.  The statements include, but are not limited to, that: (i) Riot's principle executive offices were located in Florida, not Colorado, and in the same location as a significant shareholder who previously worked with the Company's CEO John O'Rouke; (ii) Riot did not intend on holding its Annual Meetings scheduled for December 28, 2017 and February 1, 2018; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  If you hold shares in Riot and would like to obtain additional information about your legal rights and protect your investment, please visit our website or contact the attorneys below.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Click here for more information about our investigation of RIOT: https://www.hkh-lawfirm.com/investigations-cases/riot-blockchain-inc-riot/

Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC is a shareholder rights law firm that represents institutional and individual investors.  The firm is focused on providing exemplary legal services in the area of shareholder litigation. The firm has an experienced litigation team which has achieved significant victories on behalf of the firm's clients.  You can visit our website at www.hkh-lawfirm.com for more information.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC

Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC

Michael J. Hynes, Esq.

Beth A. Keller, Esq.

101 Lindenwood Drive, Suite 225

118 North Bedford Road, Suite 100

Malvern, PA 19355

Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Telephone: (484) 875-3116                            

Telephone: (914) 752-3040

Email: mhynes@hkh-lawfirm.com

Email: bkeller@hkh-lawfirm.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-hynes-keller--hernandez-llc-announces-investigation-of-riot-blockchain-inc-riot-300620687.html

SOURCE Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC

Related Links

http://www.hkh-lawfirm.com

Also from this source

Jan 11, 2018, 07:24 ET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces...

Jan 11, 2018, 07:24 ET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC Announces Investigation of Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

News provided by

Hynes Keller & Hernandez, LLC

06:33 ET