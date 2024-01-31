SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

News provided by

Kaskela Law LLC

31 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) on behalf of the company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the company's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's investors in connection with recent corporate actions.

AGCO shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/agco-corporation/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

