SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) and Encourages Long-Term ADM Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) ("ADM" or the "Company") on behalf of long-term ADM investors.

On January 21, 2024, ADM disclosed that it had placed "Vikram Luthar, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, on administrative leave, effective immediately." The Company further disclosed that "Mr. Luthar's leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board's Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM's Nutrition reporting segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions. ADM's investigation was initiated in response to its receipt of a voluntary document request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)."

Following this news, shares of ADM's stock declined over $15.00 per share, or over 20% in value, during intraday trading on January 22, 2024, erasing over three years of increased market value for the Company's shares and billions of dollars of market capitalization.

Long-term ADM shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/archer-daniels-midland/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

