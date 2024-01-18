SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) ("Cartesian"), formerly known as Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB), on behalf of the company's investors.

Since February 2023, shares of Cartesian's common stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $1.75 per share to a current trading price of less than $1.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over 42% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in connection with recent corporate actions.

Cartesian shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cartesian-therapeutics/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

