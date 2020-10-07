SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) and Encourages EIDX Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Eidos") (NASDAQ: EIDX) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On October 5, 2020, Eidos announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement under which BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio") will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Eidos it does not already own, representing approximately 36.3% of Eidos' outstanding shares. According to the announcement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per Eidos share in the proposed transaction. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Eidos' common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Eidos stockholders (i) will be receiving adequate consideration for their shares and (ii) are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Eidos shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected], to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/eidos-therapeutics/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Related Links

http://www.kaskelalaw.com

