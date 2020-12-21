SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (EIGI)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. ("Endurance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EIGI) on behalf of the Company's investors.

On November 2, 2020, Endurance announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. ("Clearlake") at $9.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Endurance's common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Endurance's officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws in connection with the agreement to sell the company to Clearlake. On behalf of investors, Kaskela Law may seek additional per share consideration for Endurance shareholders and/or the disclosure of additional material information about the proposed transaction.

Endurance shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/endurance/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and option.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

