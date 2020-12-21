SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL)

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Loral Space & Communications Inc. ("Loral") (NASDAQ: LORL) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On November 24, 2020, Loral announced that it had entered into an agreement with Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments") and Telesat Canada ("Telesat") to combine Loral and Telesat into a new Canadian public company ("New Telesat"). Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Loral stockholders will become stockholders of New Telesat.

The investigation is focused on whether Loral's officers and/or directors have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the agreement and proposed transaction.

Loral stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/loral/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and option.

