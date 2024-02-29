SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) ("MDC") on behalf of the company's investors.

On January 18, 2024, MDC announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Sekisui House, Ltd. at a price of $63.00 per share in cash – a less than 20% premium to the prior day's closing price. Following the closing of the proposed transaction MDC's stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position, the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded, and investors will be unable to participate in any future MDC investment appreciation.

The investigation seeks to determine whether MDC shareholders are receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether MDC's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $63.00 per share.

MDC shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/m-d-c-holdings/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

