SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether N-able and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

N-able shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ([email protected]) or online at:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/n-able/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC