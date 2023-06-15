SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term KITT / CLAQ Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law LLC

15 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT) ("Nauticus Robotics") on behalf of the company's long-term shareholders.

Nauticus Robotics develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The current company was formed in September 2022 via a business combination with SPAC entity CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CLAQ), with Nauticus Robotics as the surviving, publicly traded entity.

Since the time that the SPAC transaction was announced, shares of Nauticus Robotics' stock have fallen in value from approximately $10.00 per share to a current trading price of approximately $2.10 per share, a cumulative decline in value of approximately 80%.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Nauticus Robotics and/or the company's representatives violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the business combination, thereby causing investor losses.

Nauticus Robotics investors who purchased or acquired shares of KITT / CLAQ stock prior to July 27, 2022 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/nauticus-robotics/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC 
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
www.kaskelalaw.com

