SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Sterling Check Corp. (STER) Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) ("Sterling") on behalf of the company's investors.

On February 29, 2024, Sterling announced that it had agreed to be acquired by First Advantage Corp. ("First Advantage"). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Sterling stockholders are expected to receive either: (i) $16.73 per share in cash or (ii) 0.979 shares of First Advantage common stock for each Sterling share they own.

Although the press release disclosing the proposed transaction reported that "[t]he $16.73 per share consideration represents a premium of 35% to Sterling's closing price of $12.42 on February 28, 2024," the $16.73 per share consideration is also significantly lower than the $25.00 per share that Sterling's shares traded at less than two years ago.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Sterling investors are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares, and whether Sterling's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to First Advantage.

Sterling shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC at (484) 229 – 0750 or (888) 715 – 1740, or by email to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

